What's the link in ministers Shah, Scindia, Shivraj?





Former Madhya Pradesh CM and six-time Vidisha MP Chouhan won from his constituency by a margin of 8.21 lakh votes. Shah, who was the home minister in Modi 2.0 won from Gandhinagar by a margin of more than 7.44 lakh votes.





Scindia, who was the aviation minister in the previous Modi government, won from Guna in Madhya Pradesh by more than 5.40 lakh votes.





BJP's C R Paatil recorded a victory margin of 7.73 lakh from Navsari in Gujarat. The previous record for the highest winning margin was held by Pritam Munde, also from the BJP, who won a bypoll in October 2014 from Beed in Maharashtra by more than 6.96 lakh votes.





Paatil, a three-term MP from Navsari, held the record for the second-highest victory margin of 6.89 lakh votes in 2019. He broke his own record in the 2024 polls. Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday, becoming only the second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third consecutive term.





Along with Modi, who took oath in the name of God, senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar were sworn in as cabinet ministers, indicating the Prime Minister's emphasis on continuity and experience as they also held senior positions in his second term. Among others who figured in the list of top 10 candidates who trounced their opponents were Indore MP Shankar Lalwani of the BJP. He won by a margin of 11.72 lakh votes.





Congress' Rakibul Hussain scored the second-highest victory margin of 10.12 lakh votes from Dhubri in Assam.





