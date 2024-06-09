The crowds that cheered Modi's oath taking





Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony on Sunday.





Apart from this, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers will also guard the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the mega event.

That's an image of the mammoth gathering at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan as Narendra Modi was sworn-in for the third term.