Shekhawat thanks Modi for 3rd term in cabinet
June 09, 2024  15:01
image
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday thanked Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi for including him in his Council of Ministers for the third consecutive time.

Modi will on Sunday take oath for a third consecutive term as prime minister, along with members of his council.

Shekhawat told reporters that he will work as part of a team under Modi and fulfil all the promises and live up to the country's expectations and aspirations.

Shekhawat, who served as Union Jal Shakti Minister and Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, thanked Modi for giving him a chance for the third time.

"The prime minister has given me the opportunity to serve the country by including me in his team for the third consecutive time. We will work as a team under the leadership of the prime minister and fulfil all the promises and live up to the expectations and aspirations of the country," he told the reporters.

Shekhawat was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jodhpur. -- PTI 
