Rajinikanth heads for Modi's swearing-in





"Narendra Modi will be sworn in as PM consecutively for the third time. This is a very big achievement. My wishes to him. People have also elected a strong opposition in this Parliament election. It will lead to a healthy democracy.





"I received an invitation for Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra Pradesh CM. I will update you about going there," he told journalists at Chennai airport.

Actor Rajinikanth on Sunday left Chennai for Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi.