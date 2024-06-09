RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rajinikanth heads for Modi's swearing-in
June 09, 2024  10:26
Actor Rajinikanth on Sunday left Chennai for Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi. 

"Narendra Modi will be sworn in as PM consecutively for the third time. This is a very big achievement. My wishes to him. People have also elected a strong opposition in this Parliament election. It will lead to a healthy democracy. 

"I received an invitation for Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra Pradesh CM. I will update you about going there," he told journalists at Chennai airport.
