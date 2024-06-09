RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Praful Patel turns down 'demotion' in Modi 3.0
June 09, 2024  17:57
NCP leader Praful Patel said the party was offered a minister of state (independent charge) but turned it down since he has been a cabinet minister the Union government.

"I was earlier a Cabinet minister in the Union government, so this will be a demotion for me. We have informed the BJP leadership and they have already told us to just wait for a few days, they will take remedial measures," he told reporters.

Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar also said that his party wanted a cabinet ministry in the NDA government.

"Praful Patel has served as a Cabinet minister in the central government and we did not feel right in taking Minister of State with independent charge. So we told them (BJP) that we are ready to wait for a few days, but we want a cabinet ministry. We are going to attend the swearing-in ceremony today," Pawar said.

He further said, "We have one Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha MP today, but in the next 2-3 months we will have a total of 3 members in the Rajya Sabha and our number of MPs in Parliament will be 4. So we said we should be given one (cabinet ministry) seat."
