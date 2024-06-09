RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM decided, I obeyed: Suresh Gopi on Cabinet berth
June 09, 2024  21:24
Suresh Gopi takes oath
Suresh Gopi takes oath
He was trolled during the Lok Sabha poll campaign, but despite the tactics by his rivals, action hero Suresh Gopi rose to national stardom in cinema style on June 4, winning the Thrissur seat on a BJP ticket and scripting history for the saffron party in Kerala. 

 In other words, the saffron party's decades-long struggle in Kerala -- a state historically dominated by the Left and the Congress -- and marked by numerous challenges since the Jan Sangh days, finally yielded fruit in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls through Gopi. 

 Post-victory also, Gopi's political career saw cinematic twists, with his initial reluctance to accept a ministerial berth in the government, citing his commitment to the people of Thrissur and agreements he had signed for a couple of movies, one of which is produced by the company of megastar Mammootty, whom he affectionately calls Mammookka.

 He had returned to Kerala after attending the NDA MPs' meeting two days ago, but he got a call from Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday, asking him to reach Delhi immediately. 

 "He (Modi) decided. I obeyed," Gopi said before rushing to the airport with his family.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

7 former CMs join Modi's council of ministers
7 former CMs join Modi's council of ministers

Narendra Modi (Gujarat), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Rajnath Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), H D Kumaraswamy (Karnataka), and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Bihar).

This close aide of Nitish becomes Union minister
This close aide of Nitish becomes Union minister

This Bhumihar leader has always been party supremo Kumar's strength, as this caste in Bihar is known to have wide political influence despite its small size.

French Open final: Alcaraz roars back, forces 5th set
French Open final: Alcaraz roars back, forces 5th set

A new era dawns at the French Open as Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev clash for the championship title.

George Kurian has been with BJP since its founding in 1980
George Kurian has been with BJP since its founding in 1980

A ministerial berth for Kerala BJP general secretary George Kurian in the third Narendra Modi government is indeed a reward for a loyal party worker who has been active in the saffron party movement post-Emergency in the late 1970s.

Modi sworn in as PM for 3rd time, along with 71 ministers
Modi sworn in as PM for 3rd time, along with 71 ministers

Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, all ministers in Modi 2.0 Cabinet, took oath as cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. In all, 71 ministers...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances