RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Patnaik speaks to Naidu, congratulates him
June 09, 2024  13:56
image
Odisha's outgoing chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday congratulated TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu for his party's success in the recently concluded elections.

Taking to X, Patnaik said, "Spoke with Shri N Chandrababu Naidu Ji (@ncbn) and congratulated him on his stupendous success in the just concluded elections. I have been associated with him for a very long time during my political journey. Wish #AndhraPradesh reach new heights of development under your leadership."

Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 135 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh assembly followed by Jansena Party (21), YSRCP (11) ands BJP (8). In the parliamentary elections, TDP won 16 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, followed by YSRCP (4), BJP (3) and JNP (2). 

Patnaik's BJD on the other hand had lost the polls in Odisha by securing 51 of the 147 assembly seats while the BJP bagged 78, Congress (14), Independent (3) and CPI(M) 1 seat. The BJD could not open its account in the Lok Sabha polls while BJP won 20 seats and one was clinched by the Congress. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

After market rally, iron-ore miner NMDC stock to price in positives
After market rally, iron-ore miner NMDC stock to price in positives

NMDC, the country's largest iron-ore miner, posted a consolidated revenue in the January-March quarter of FY24. This was in line with estimates at Rs 6,500 crore, which was up 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and a 20 per cent...

Batters face tricky Test as Proteas face plucky Bangladesh
Batters face tricky Test as Proteas face plucky Bangladesh

The Proteas are not expected to tinker with their four-pronged pace attack comprising Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Ottneil Baartmen that has served them well in the tournament so far with Keshav Maharaj taking on the...

'BJP has given me an opportunity': Kumaraswamy to join Modi cabinet
'BJP has given me an opportunity': Kumaraswamy to join Modi cabinet

Kumaraswamy reiterated his desire to be the Agriculture Minister.

SEE: India ready to face-off against Pakistan
SEE: India ready to face-off against Pakistan

India won their first match against Ireland on Wednesday and Pakistan are looking to log their first points after their stunning loss to USA on Friday.

Modi 3.0: Will It Be An Easy Ride?
Modi 3.0: Will It Be An Easy Ride?

Modi has proven to be a past master in the art of political survival. This means that learning to navigate the choppy waters of coalition government will be an art he will not take long to master, argues Shyam Parekh.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances