One of five new ministers from Rajya Sabha
June 09, 2024  23:51
One out of five members in the new Council of Ministers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was sworn in on Sunday evening is from the Rajya Sabha.

The Council of Ministers in Modi 3.0 has 13 members from the Upper House of Parliament, while 57 are newly-elected MPs from the Lok Sabha.

Two of the new ministers of state -- Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurian -- are not members of either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha and are required to become a member of Parliament within six months of their oath-taking.

A total of 72 members of the Council of Ministers, including Prime Minister Modi, 30 cabinet ministers, five ministers of state (independent charge) and 36 ministers of state, were sworn in at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Of the total 31 cabinet ministers, including PM Modi, as many as eight are Rajya Sabha members, while seven other members of the Council of States have become ministers of state.

Among the cabinet ministers who are Rajya Sabha members are Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Hardeep Singh Puri. Sarbananda Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia are members of Rajya Sabha but have been elected to Lok Sabha this time.

Those Rajya Sabha members who have been inducted as Ministers of State are Ramdas Athawale, Ramnath Thakur, B L Verma, L Murugan, Satish Chandra Dubey, Sanjay Seth and Pabitra Margherita.  -- PTI
