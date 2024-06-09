RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Naidu among pall-bearers at Ramoji Rao's funeral
June 09, 2024  12:54
image
The mortal remains of media baron and Ramoji Group chairman Ramoji Rao, were consigned to flames near Hyderabad on Sunday.

The funeral was held with full state honours at Ramoji Film City, with his son Kiron lighting the pyre.

Ramoji Rao, who revolutionised the news and entertainment industry, died at a hospital in Hyderabad early on Saturday.

He was 88.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu were among the leaders who attended the last rites.

Ramoji Rao, who created a sensation in the media industry in undivided Andhra Pradesh with Eenadu newspaper and ETV group of channels, was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan.

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to observe state mourning on June 9 and 10.

During the state mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout the state and there will be no official entertainment, an official communication said.
