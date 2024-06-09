MPs called for meeting with Modi at 11.30 am





Sources said a top BJP functionary has called the BJP MPs for the meeting without disclosing the purpose.





It is believed they are likely to be appointed as Union ministers this evening, they said.





Meanwhile, TDP MP Jayadev Galla, wrote on 'X' that party MP Ram Mohan Naidu will take oath as a cabinet minister and another MP Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani will be made minister of state in the new ministry.





Modi is set to take oath on Sunday for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own.





The 73-year-old will be equalling the feat of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in the 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.





Leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region are among the dignitaries and special invitees expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and his council of ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15 pm.

