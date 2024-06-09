RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
MPs called for meeting with Modi at 11.30 am
June 09, 2024  10:12
image
Some newly elected MPs, who are likely to be sworn-in as Union ministers in the third NDA government on Sunday, have been called for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 11.30 am. 

Sources said a top BJP functionary has called the BJP MPs for the meeting without disclosing the purpose. 

It is believed they are likely to be appointed as Union ministers this evening, they said. 

Meanwhile, TDP MP Jayadev Galla, wrote on 'X' that party MP Ram Mohan Naidu will take oath as a cabinet minister and another MP Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani will be made minister of state in the new ministry. 

Modi is set to take oath on Sunday for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own. 

The 73-year-old will be equalling the feat of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in the 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections. 

Leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region are among the dignitaries and special invitees expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and his council of ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15 pm.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ex-minister Yerran Naidu's son, richest MP likely to be ministers: TDP
Ex-minister Yerran Naidu's son, richest MP likely to be ministers: TDP

Telugu Desam Party leader Ram Mohan Naidu will be sworn in as a cabinet minister and another party MP, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, as a minister of state in the new Modi government, a party leader has confirmed.

Uganda tumble to equal lowest T20 World Cup score
Uganda tumble to equal lowest T20 World Cup score

Left-arm spinner Hosein took five for 11 from his four overs after opening the bowling.

T20 WC: Five star Hosein guides Windies to big win over Uganda
T20 WC: Five star Hosein guides Windies to big win over Uganda

IMAGES from the T20 World Cup match played between West Indies and Uganda in Providence, Guyana, on Saturday.

Why West Opposes Strong Leader Like Modi
Why West Opposes Strong Leader Like Modi

'The West has always opposed a strong nationalist leader in India and Narendra Modi is no exception.' 'The West prefers weak leaders who are amenable to Western pressure and Mr Modi's independent stance is not to the liking of the West,'...

Neighbourhood First At Modi's Swearing-In
Neighbourhood First At Modi's Swearing-In

Engagement with neighbours is a strategic imperative, and not an option, asserts Rup Narayan Das.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances