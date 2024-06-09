RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai, announces IMD
June 09, 2024  12:52
image
The southwest monsoon reached Mumbai on Sunday, two days earlier than usual after making an early onset over Kerala and northeastern region on May 30, according to the India meteorological department (IMD). 

Last year, the primary rain-bearing system reached Delhi and Mumbai together on June 25, the first time since June 21, 1961, with Cyclone Biparjoy impacting its progress over southern India and the adjoining western and central parts of the country. 

Normally, the monsoon reaches Kerala by June 1, Mumbai by June 11, and the national capital by June 27. 

On May 15, the weather office had announced the onset of monsoon over Kerala by May 31. Weather scientists said cyclone Remal, which ripped through West Bengal and Bangladesh in May-end, pulled the monsoonal flow to the Bay of Bengal, resulting in an early onset over the northeast. 

The simultaneous onset of monsoon over Kerala and the northeast is quite rare and has happened on four occasions earlier -- 2017, 1997, 1995 and 1991. 

The normal monsoon onset date is June 1 for Kerala and June 5 for Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Assam. 

Between 1971 and 2024, the earliest onset of monsoon over Kerala was in 1990 when the annual rains reached the coastal state on May 18. 

The onset of monsoon over Kerala happened on May 22 in 1999, and on May 23 in 1974 and 2009.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi 3.0: Will It Be An Easy Ride?
Modi 3.0: Will It Be An Easy Ride?

Modi has proven to be a past master in the art of political survival. This means that learning to navigate the choppy waters of coalition government will be an art he will not take long to master, argues Shyam Parekh.

Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week

The US Fed interest rate decision, domestic inflation data and global trends would be key driving factors in dictating movement in the market this week, as the Lok Sabha elections outcome and the RBI policy decision are behind us,...

'Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho'
'Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho'

But in a video that has gone viral on social media, India fans were seen engaging in a fun banter with Pakistan ace Shaheen Afridi in New York.

Khattar, Chouhan, Bandi, Bittu may be made ministers
Khattar, Chouhan, Bandi, Bittu may be made ministers

BJP leaders Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Ravneet Singh Bittu may be among the new faces in the Union council of ministers which will be sworn on Sunday evening along with Prime Minister-designate...

Pulling out of IPL was best decision I took: Zampa
Pulling out of IPL was best decision I took: Zampa

'But in the last few years that skill is definitely better than it was eight years ago when I started. And then as I said, the leadership, it helps me feel at home.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances