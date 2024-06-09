Modi 3.0 Union Cabinet sworn in





Please scroll down for the other ministers who were sworn in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a third consecutive term at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah also took oath as cabinet ministers, while party president J P Nadda returned to the cabinet after five years, indicating the Prime Minister's focus on continuity and experience in his third term.