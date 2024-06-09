RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maldivian prez arrives in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in
June 09, 2024  10:01
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu arrived in Delhi on Sunday morning to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi. 

It is Muizzu's first visit to India after he became the island nation's president in November last year. 

The Maldivian president is among the leaders from seven countries from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region attending the swearing-in ceremony of Modi and his council of ministers this evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

"President @MMuizzu of Maldives arrives to a warm welcome in New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X. 

"India and Maldives are maritime partners and close neighbours," he added. 

Bangladesh President Sheikh Hasina and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif have already arrived in Delhi.
