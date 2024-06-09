RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Lupin recalls generic antibiotic drug in US
June 09, 2024  10:56
image
Drug firm Lupin is recalling over 51,000 bottles of a generic antibiotic medication in the US market due to a "defective container", according to the American health regulator. 

The US-based arm of the drug maker is recalling 51,006 bottles of Cefdinir for Oral Suspension (250 mg/5 mL) due to "defective container: lack of seal integrity," US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said in its latest Enforcement Report. 

Cefrine Oral Suspension is indicated for the treatment of a range of bacterial infections. 

The affected lot has been manufactured at Lupin's Mandideep-based plant and marketed in the US by Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc, it said. 

The drug maker initiated the Class II nationwide (US) voluntary recall on May 8 this year. 

As per the USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote. 

India is the largest supplier of generic medicines with around 20 per cent share in the global supply by manufacturing 60,000 different generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories. 

The products manufactured in the country are shipped to over 200 countries around the globe, with Japan, Australia, West Europe and the US as the main destinations.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho'
'Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho'

But in a video that has gone viral on social media, India fans were seen engaging in a fun banter with Pakistan ace Shaheen Afridi in New York.

Maldives, Mauritius heads of state arrive for Modi's swearing-in
Maldives, Mauritius heads of state arrive for Modi's swearing-in

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth arrived in Delhi on Sunday morning to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi.

Nothing can beat Kohli's experience: Rohit
Nothing can beat Kohli's experience: Rohit

'I don't want to rely on one or two individuals to win us the game.'

A Campaign For Change
A Campaign For Change

Unfortunately, the best man does not always win, but I feel enriched by the experience of the campaign and getting to know Rajeev Chandrasekhar, says Ambassador T P Sreenivasan.

Sunita Williams Dances In Space!
Sunita Williams Dances In Space!

On June 5, 2024, Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams, along with her crewmate and fellow NASA astronaut Barry Wilmore, safely docked Boeing Starliner capsule with the International Space Station.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances