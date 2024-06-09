Kumaraswamy likely to join Modi Cabinet

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy is likely to take oath Sunday evening as a minister in the Union Cabinet, party sources said.

While the portfolio allocation is yet to be confirmed, the JD-S, which has won two seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, has expressed interest in the agriculture ministry, the sources added.





"Kumaraswamy has received the invitation for the swearing-in ceremony. He will be sworn-in as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Council of Ministers," a party source told PTI.





Preparations are underway at the residence of JD-S supremo H D Deve Gowda at 5 Safdarjung Lane in New Delhi to celebrate the occasion.





Modi will be sworn-in for an record-equalling third consecutive term as prime minister this evening.





The inclusion of Kumaraswamy in the Union Cabinet is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to strengthen its foothold in the southern states, particularly in Karnataka, where the JD-S enjoys significant support especially in the Vokkaliga community-dominated regions.