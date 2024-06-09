Kharge, the only Oppn leader to attend, arrives

Kharge, the only Oppn leader to attend, arrivesJune 09, 2024 19:05
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister. Behind him are the Ambanis and SRK
An invite was sent to Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. None of the Opposition leaders would be attending the oath-taking of Modi and his cabinet.
