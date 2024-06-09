Kharge gets an invite, will attend swearing-in





Kharge will attend in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, the Congress said in a statement.





The invite to Kharge for today's ceremony was extended by BJP leader Pralhad Joshi late last night, sources said.





Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee, an ally of the INDIA bloc, has said she won't be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi, adding that she has also not been invited.





"I have neither received (the invitation), nor will I go. I have already said that I wish well for the people in the country for not voting for him (PM Modi)," Banerjee said when she was asked by reporters if she would attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday.

