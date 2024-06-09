Kangana, SRK, Adanis at swearing-in

Kangana, SRK, Adanis at swearing-inJune 09, 2024 18:50
The MP-elect from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut arrives. Adani group chairman Gautam Adani, his wife greet Shahrukh Khan at the oath ceremony.
TOP STORIES
NCP insisted on cabinet berth, turned down MoS post: Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party wanted a cabinet berth in the Narendra Modi government and declined an offer from the Bharatiya Janata Party of minister of...