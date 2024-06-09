RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India's neighbourhood attends Modi 3.0 swearing in
June 09, 2024  20:57
The foreign delegates at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt
Top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday graced the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union council of ministers. 

 Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif also attended the glittering event held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

 Modi took the oath for the third straight term, days after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance secured 293 seats out of 543 in the Lok Sabha polls. 

 Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar were sworn in as cabinet ministers, indicating the Prime Minister's emphasis on continuity and experience as they held senior positions in his second term.
7 former CMs join Modi's council of ministers
7 former CMs join Modi's council of ministers

Narendra Modi (Gujarat), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Rajnath Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), H D Kumaraswamy (Karnataka), and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Bihar).

Meet Ram Mohan Naidu, the youngest-ever Cabinet minister!
Meet Ram Mohan Naidu, the youngest-ever Cabinet minister!

From a promising young leader to the 'youngest-ever central cabinet minister', Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu's journey exemplifies a blend of loyalty to his party, the Telugu Desam Party and unflinching commitment to public service.

'Sidelined' Mama joins Union govt after 4 terms as CM
'Sidelined' Mama joins Union govt after 4 terms as CM

Proving wrong his detractors' claim of being sidelined after denial of chief minister's post for fifth time last year, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan won Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha Lok Sabha seat for the sixth time by...

Rajnath Singh: A constant feature of Modi cabinets
Rajnath Singh: A constant feature of Modi cabinets

A strategist and a quintessential political leader with grassroots connect, Rajnath Singh is credited with expanding the Bharatiya Janata Party's organisational network in the Hindi heartland state of Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s and the...

Will Jaishankar continue to craft an assertive foreign policy?
Will Jaishankar continue to craft an assertive foreign policy?

When S Jaishankar became India's external affairs minister in May 2019, he was largely considered a political lightweight despite his undisputed mastery over foreign policy.

