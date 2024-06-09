India padosis & Maldives, Seychelles heads arrive

India padosis & Maldives, Seychelles heads arriveJune 09, 2024 19:18
Nepali PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth and Vice President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif attend.
