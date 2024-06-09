RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IIT-Delhi zone student tops JEE-Advanced results
June 09, 2024  10:34
Representational image
The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced results were announced Sunday morning, with Ved Lahoti from IIT Delhi zone bagging the top rank by securing 355 out of 360 marks. 

A total of 48,248 candidates have qualified the exam for admission to IITs out of which 7,964 are female. 

According to IIT Madras, which conducted the exam this time, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel of IIT Bombay zone is the top-ranked female candidate with 322 out of 360 marks. 

Her all-India rank is 7. 

Other candidates in top 10 are: Aditya (IIT Delhi zone), Bhogalpalli Sandesh (IIT Madras zone), Rhythm Kedia (IIT Roorkee zone), Putti Kushal Kumar (IIT Maadras), Rajdeep Mishra (IIT Bombay zone), Koduri Tejeswar (IIT Madras zone), Dhruvi Hemant Doshi (IIT Bombay zone) and Alladabona SSDB Sidhvik Suhas (IIT Madras zone). 

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.
