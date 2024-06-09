RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Guests carry banner of Modi, mom to swearing in
June 09, 2024  18:24
Two guests at the oath ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan show a picture of PM-designate Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi printed on a piece of cloth. 

Several leaders and state heads in the neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region have been invited for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.
NCP insisted on cabinet berth, turned down MoS post: Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party wanted a cabinet berth in the Narendra Modi government and declined an offer from the Bharatiya Janata Party of minister of...

What Modi told ministers before taking oath
Modi, who met the ministers-designate, said people have huge expectations and everyone will have to deliver, sources said.

Lok Sabha to get LoP after 10 yrs, Opposition to push for dy speaker
The 17th Lok Sabha, which was dissolved on June 5, did not have a deputy speaker for its full term, and it was the second consecutive term of the lower house without an LoP.

Modi govt 3.0: Who is in, who is out
Over 65 Union ministers are likely to take oath, going by the visual of the meeting Modi held with his likely council of ministers.

T20 World Cup: Why New York pitch has been 'tough' for batters!
South Africa skipper Aiden Markram claimed that batting on a 'slow and fresh' pitch in New York has been tough.

