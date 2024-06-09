Guests carry banner of Modi, mom to swearing in

Guests carry banner of Modi, mom to swearing inJune 09, 2024 18:24
Two guests at the oath ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan show a picture of PM-designate Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi printed on a piece of cloth.
Several leaders and state heads in the neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region have been invited for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.
