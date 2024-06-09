Golf carts get guests to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Golf carts get guests to Rashtrapati BhavanJune 09, 2024 18:18
Guests have started to arrive to attend the oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi in golf buggies.
