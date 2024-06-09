RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi roads to avoid today due to swearing-in curbs
June 09, 2024  09:07
Representational image
As stringent security measures come into play on the day of the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister, the Delhi traffic police has advised the public to go through their advisory due to some diversions on the significant day. 

DCP Traffic Police Prashant Gautam said, "Approximately 1100 police officials will be on duty today. There will be restricted entry towards Rashtrapati Bhawan and the roads near it." 

"The public should plan their journey as per that and are advised to go through our advisory once," Gautam said.

The Delhi traffic police has issued a notification ahead of the mega event scheduled to commence at 7:15 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, informing commuters about road closures and alternative routes in the national capital. 

Special traffic arrangements will be in place around Rashtrapati Bhavan from 2 pm to 11 pm today. 

The Delhi traffic police has advised avoiding some routes including Parliament Street, Imtiyaz Khan Marg, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Gol Chakkar Patel Chowk, Gol Chakkar Krishi Bhawan, Gol Chakkar Sunehri Bagh Gol Methi, Gol Chakkar GPO, Gol Chakkar Teen Murti, Pt. Pant Marg, Rajaji Marg, Tyagraj Marg and Akbar Road. 

 Vehicles found parked on these roads will be removed. 

There is also no permission for DTC busses to ply on routes near the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

"Travelers are advised to avoid these roads, cooperate, and make maximum use of public transportation. Those travelling to ISBTs, railway stations, or airports are advised to plan their journey carefully and allow sufficient time," the Delhi traffic police stated in an official release. 
