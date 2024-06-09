RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Chinese aircraft, vessels intrude near Taiwan's territory
June 09, 2024  08:28
Representational image. Pic: Ann Wang/Reuters
Representational image. Pic: Ann Wang/Reuters
Taiwan's ministry of national defence reported on Sunday morning a significant presence of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating in close proximity to its territory. 

According to the ministry, as of 6 am today, a total of 9 Chinese PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels were detected in the vicinity of Taiwan. 

Of particular alarm was the breach of airspace, with 5 PLA aircraft crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, encroaching into Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZ). 

In response to these provocative manoeuvers, Taiwan's ROC Armed Forces have been actively monitoring the situation, swiftly deploying measures to address the unfolding scenario and upholding national security protocols.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Pakistan don't need extra motivation against India'
'Pakistan don't need extra motivation against India'

Coming off an embarrassing loss to co-hosts USA, Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten said Babar Azam's side won't require any extra motivation while facing arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup in New York on Sunday.

Russell takes Canadian pole with same time as Verstappen
Russell takes Canadian pole with same time as Verstappen

Triple Formula One world champion Verstappen missed out on pole because he set his time of one minute 12.000 seconds after his British rival in a drama-filled qualifying session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

In Pictures - Australia trounce defending champs England
In Pictures - Australia trounce defending champs England

Images from the T20 World Cup Group B match between Australia and England, at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday.

Arevalo, Pavic win French Open men's doubles crown
Arevalo, Pavic win French Open men's doubles crown

El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Croatian Mate Pavic beat Italian pair Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday to win the French Open men's doubles title.

Markram relieved on getting over mental block vs Dutch
Markram relieved on getting over mental block vs Dutch

David Miller (59 not out off 51) rose to the occasion as South Africa survived some anxious moments before getting the better of the Dutch by four wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances