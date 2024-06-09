Chinese aircraft, vessels intrude near Taiwan's territory





According to the ministry, as of 6 am today, a total of 9 Chinese PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels were detected in the vicinity of Taiwan.





Of particular alarm was the breach of airspace, with 5 PLA aircraft crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, encroaching into Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZ).





In response to these provocative manoeuvers, Taiwan's ROC Armed Forces have been actively monitoring the situation, swiftly deploying measures to address the unfolding scenario and upholding national security protocols.

Taiwan's ministry of national defence reported on Sunday morning a significant presence of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating in close proximity to its territory.