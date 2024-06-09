RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP's 1st MP from Kerala to be inducted in Modi cabinet?
June 09, 2024  14:03
Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and his council of ministers, the lone BJP MP from Kerala, Suresh Gopi, on Sunday left for New Delhi with his family.

Reacting to queries from reporters while rushing to the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, Gopi said that Modi has asked him to reach the national capital immediately.

The actor-cum-politician, who achieved a historic win for the BJP in Kerala by taking the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, said he presently has no clue about what role he will be given in the new NDA government.

That decision has been taken by the PM, he said.

"I am obeying my Prime Minister and my Home Minister -- my national leaders."

The actor also said that "celebrations have to go on".

"It is the people's celebration. So, there cannot be any hindrance or variation of thought," the Lok Sabha MP added.

On Thursday, Gopi had said that he does not want to be a minister and all he wants is that the ministries implement the projects he proposes for the welfare of the people of Kerala.

On Sunday, he also reiterated what he had said earlier -- he would work as an MP for Kerala and the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu as well.

Gopi defeated CPI leader V S Sunilkumar in an exciting fight. While Gopi garnered a total of 4,12,338 votes, Sunil Kumar had to make do with 3,37,652 votes, according to the EC figures.
