Bhutan PM arrives
June 09, 2024  19:01
Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony.

Top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region, including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, arrived in Delhi on Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and the Union council of ministers.
