Anil Kapoor, Akshay, Hirani, Massey at ceremony

Anil Kapoor, Akshay, Hirani, Massey at ceremonyJune 09, 2024 18:36
PM Modi will take the oath of office at 7.15 pm today along with his council of ministers in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. As the VVIPs begin filling up the place, among the film fraternity who have arrive are: Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, actor Vikrant Massey and film-maker Rajkumar Hirani.
TOP STORIES
NCP insisted on cabinet berth, turned down MoS post: Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party wanted a cabinet berth in the Narendra Modi government and declined an offer from the Bharatiya Janata Party of minister of...