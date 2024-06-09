RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


After Modi 3.0 takes oath, India Inc wants...
June 09, 2024  21:13
The Adanis next to Akshay Kumar with Mukesh Ambani standing behind
Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking oath for the third time on Sunday, India Inc said it looks forward to "bolder reforms" and measures to foster economic development and lay the foundation for 'Viksit Bharat'. 

 Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, becoming only the second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third consecutive term. 

 "Congratulations to Narendra Modi ji for becoming the Prime Minister for the third time. Hope the new term will prove to be important for the development and prosperity of India," Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said in a post on X. FICCI President Anish Shah said the third consecutive term for the NDA paves the way for continuity in the reform agenda.

 "We look forward to progressive policies and measures that will foster economic and social development and build a strong foundation for 'Viksit Bharat'," Shah said. 

 "With your taking oath as the Prime Minister for the third term India Inc is feeling confident that leadership of the country will be steered to greater heights, maintaining the fastest pace of growth amongst the major economies of the world," Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said in his congratulatory message to PM Modi.
