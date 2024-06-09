RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
A two-time CM, HDK takes oath as Cabinet minister
June 09, 2024  20:12
image
Two-time chief minister and five-time MLA JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has once again demonstrated his political acumen by bagging a seat in the union council of ministers, despite his party joining the BJP-led NDA just last year. 

 Since the time of its founding in 1999, the JD(S) has never formed a government on its own in Karnataka, but has been in power twice in coalition with both national parties despite being a junior partner -- for 20 months with the BJP from February 2006 and for 14 months with the Congress after the May 2018 assembly polls. Kumaraswamy was chief minister on both occasions.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Meet Ram Mohan Naidu, the youngest-ever Cabinet minister!
Meet Ram Mohan Naidu, the youngest-ever Cabinet minister!

From a promising young leader to the 'youngest-ever central cabinet minister', Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu's journey exemplifies a blend of loyalty to his party, the Telugu Desam Party and unflinching commitment to public service.

'Sidelined' Mama joins Union govt after 4 terms as CM
'Sidelined' Mama joins Union govt after 4 terms as CM

Proving wrong his detractors' claim of being sidelined after denial of chief minister's post for fifth time last year, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan won Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha Lok Sabha seat for the sixth time by...

Rajnath Singh: A constant feature of Modi cabinets
Rajnath Singh: A constant feature of Modi cabinets

A strategist and a quintessential political leader with grassroots connect, Rajnath Singh is credited with expanding the Bharatiya Janata Party's organisational network in the Hindi heartland state of Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s and the...

Will Jaishankar continue to craft an assertive foreign policy?
Will Jaishankar continue to craft an assertive foreign policy?

When S Jaishankar became India's external affairs minister in May 2019, he was largely considered a political lightweight despite his undisputed mastery over foreign policy.

JP Nadda makes a comeback in Modi 3.0
JP Nadda makes a comeback in Modi 3.0

Nadda enjoys warm relations with Modi, who was for a long time in charge of the party's affairs in Himachal Pradesh.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances