A picture of grace and warmth

A picture of grace and warmthJune 09, 2024 18:08
Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina paid a courtesy call to Bharat Ratna and veteran BJP leader LK Advani at the latter's residence in New Delhi. Sheikh Hasina is here for the Modi 3.0 swearing-in ceremony.
