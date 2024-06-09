RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
50 transgenders to attend Modi's oath ceremony
June 09, 2024  16:36
image
About 50 people from the transgender community have been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and the new cabinet of ministers to them give blessings.
   
Before the ceremony, BJP MP and former Social Justice and Empowerment minister Virendra Kumar felicitated the community members at his residence.
 
"This is a part of Prime Minister Modi's call of 'sabka saath sabka vishwas and sabha prayas'. Including people from transgenders in the ceremony is to enhance the inclusivity message of the PM," Kumar told media.
 
This is the first time that people from the transgender community are formally invited for the swearing-in ceremony, he said.
 
These participants have made contribution in the empowerment of the transgender community, Kumar added.
 
Sonam Kinnar from the UP BJP unit said she along with 50 members of the community have come here to give blessings to the new government.
 
"We are saddened that PM Modi did not receive the number of seats as expected due to caste-based politics but we have full confidence in our PM and the situation will improve," she said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gauff-Siniakova win French Open women's doubles title
Gauff-Siniakova win French Open women's doubles title

Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova claimed the French Open women's doubles title after beating Italians Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

Marathas assaulted for not voting BJP, claims Jarange
Marathas assaulted for not voting BJP, claims Jarange

The activist said leaders opposing Maratha interests would face consequences in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.

Kharge to attend Modi's swearing-in; TMC, Left to skip
Kharge to attend Modi's swearing-in; TMC, Left to skip

None of the Opposition leaders would be attending the oath-taking of Modi and his cabinet.

Warner calls time on World Cups, focuses on IPL
Warner calls time on World Cups, focuses on IPL

'It's time now to keep playing as much IPL and franchise cricket as I can'

From Wushu champ to UFC winner: Puja's journey to MMA
From Wushu champ to UFC winner: Puja's journey to MMA

She has competed in other tournaments including Matrix Fight Night, where she won the straw-weight title twice.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances