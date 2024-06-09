RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2500 policemen, NSG deployed for swearing-in
June 09, 2024  12:00
Security has been beefed up in parts of New Delhi in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, officials said. 

A multi-layer security arrangement involving five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandoes and snipers have already been deployed around Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Drone cameras have also been put into service. 

"More than 2,500 police personnel, including five companies of paramilitary and Delhi Armed Police (DAP) jawans, have already been deployed around the venue," a Delhi Police officer said. "We have restricted traffic movement, diversions of traffic, installing of barricades. No one will be allowed to breach the law and order situation," the officer said. 

The national capital will remain on high alert as dignitaries from SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations have also been invited to the ceremony, said the officer. 

"We have designated routes from their hotels to the venue and return. During this time, vehicle movement for common will be not allowed. We have already informed common about the diverted routes," said the officer. 

Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles will attend the swearing-in ceremony. Hotels in the city such as Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges and Oberoi have already been brought under the security cover. 

Commandoes from Delhi police's SWAT and NSG already checked the routes and deployment has already been made for the programme. 

"We have already deployed forces around the President's house and various strategic locations for the event," another senior police officer said.
