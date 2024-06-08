Will review grace marks for 1,500 NEET students: NTA





The move comes amid allegations of inflation of marks leading to 67 candidates sharing first rank in the exam.





"The panel headed by a former UPSC chairman will submit its recommendations within a week and the results of these candidates might be revised," NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh said at a press conference in New Delhi.





"The awarding of grace marks has not impacted the qualifying criteria of the exam and the review of results of the affected candidates will not impact the admission process," he added. -- PTI

The education ministry has set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, the National Testing Agency announced on Saturday.