RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Unidentified man attacks couple, kills infant at railway station in MP
June 08, 2024  14:21
image
An unidentified man attacked a couple and killed their two-and-half-month-old baby at Damoh railway station in Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday, the Government Railway Police said. 

A case of murder has been registered in connection with the incident that occurred around 5 am, said Mahesh Kori, in-charge of the GRP post. 

The complainant, Lekhram Adivasi, had travelled from Delhi on Gondwana Express with his wife and baby, he said. 

The official said the couple were heading to Madiadoh village but alighted at Damoh station as the infant was unwell, and they wanted to take him to the district hospital. 

Adivasi's wife was giving water to the baby when an unidentified man started hitting them, and the complainant picked up a brick from the spot to scare the attacker away, he said. 

The baby died in the attack, the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

We must work 24x7x365 among people, Kharge tells CWC
We must work 24x7x365 among people, Kharge tells CWC

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Saturday said the Lok Sabha poll mandate is a "decisive rejection" of the politics of divisiveness and hate, and stressed that the INDIA bloc must continue functioning cohesively both inside and...

From media to NBFCs, Ramoji Rao left his imprint in many industries
From media to NBFCs, Ramoji Rao left his imprint in many industries

Ramoji Rao's rise to become the founder of Eenadu, the largest circulated Telugu daily, and a tycoon, from humble beginnings is legendary.

Rohit trains hard despite blow on thumb in the nets!
Rohit trains hard despite blow on thumb in the nets!

Rohit Sharma, while facing left-arm throwdown specialist Nuwan Seneviratne, got hit on his left thumb by a delivery that lifted from the back of a good length area.

Why I Am Upset With Modi's Victory
Why I Am Upset With Modi's Victory

Despite failing to secure a simple majority in Parliament, we will continue to see him on TV, newspapers, magazines, bill boards, vaccination certificates, railway stations, bus shelters, airports, sea ports, on the highway and on rural...

T20 WC: Focus on pitch as India take on wounded Pakistan
T20 WC: Focus on pitch as India take on wounded Pakistan

A confident and well-adjusted India would look to capitalise on an unpredictable Pakistan during Sunday's T20 World Cup match.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances