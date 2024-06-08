RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two engineering students drown, 4 others rescued in Odisha
June 08, 2024  21:47
Two engineering students drowned while bathing in the Brahmani river in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Saturday, the police said.

Four other students were rescued by locals from the river, a senior officier said.

These students, including two women, had come to the NIT, Rourkela for a summer internship programme and decided to go to the Vedvyas ghat to bathe in the river, he said.

The deceased were identified as Rajat Sahu and Samiran Sukumar Nayak, both from the Sambalpur University of Information and Technology.

Sahu hailed from Balasore, while Nayak was from Raghunathpur, Patia.

Rajat was here from May and was supposed to do an internship till July in electronics and telecommunication and Samiran was pursuing a one-month programme in computer science and engineering.

The health condition of the rescued students was stable and they were undergoing treatment at Rourkela Government Hospital.                 

Rourkela MLA Sarada Nayak visited the hospital and enquired about their health. -- PTI
