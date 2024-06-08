RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Thousands flock to village in Karnataka for 'wonder pill' to cure asthma
June 08, 2024  13:14
Representational image
A sleepy village in Koppal district came to life on Saturday morning as thousands of people from various parts of the country descended on it to receive a herbal medicine that cures respiratory problems, mainly asthma. 

The 'wonder pill' prepared by traditional healer Ashok Rao Kulkarni is drawing people from several parts of Karnataka, neighbouring Maharashtra, and all southern states to Kutaganahalli village. 

The medication, according to Kulkarni, has to be administered and consumed when moon transcends from 'Mrugashira Nakshatra' to 'Ardra Nakshatra'. 

The actual muhurta (auspicious time) for consuming the medicine fell at 7.47 am on Saturday. 

Kulkarni's family claimed that the medicine is especially helpful in 'Jyeshtha Maasa' of Hindu lunar calendar when there are rains in the region. 

Hence, there was enormous crowd on Saturday. 

The Kulkarnis have completed a century giving this medicine to people. -- PTI
