Teacher suspended for criticising govt policies in J&K's Doda





The action against Grade-II teacher Fiaz Ahmed was taken after a video showing the dilapidated condition of his remote Government Middle School Draman in Bhatyas zone went viral on social media early this week.





The teacher is seen talking about the shabby accommodation, lurking threat to the lives of the minor students and inadequate staff to manage eight classes.





Chief education officer (Doda) Prakash Lal Thappa confirmed the teacher's suspension and said the department has sought a detailed project report from the concerned department for repair of the school.





The teacher was placed under suspension on Friday, while a DPR was sought from the Public Works Department for immediate repair of the school building, Thappa said. -- PTI

