RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Teacher suspended for criticising govt policies in J&K's Doda
June 08, 2024  17:09
File image
File image
A teacher was placed under suspension for disseminating confidential information and criticising government policies in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said on Saturday.

The action against Grade-II teacher Fiaz Ahmed was taken after a video showing the dilapidated condition of his remote Government Middle School Draman in Bhatyas zone went viral on social media early this week.

The teacher is seen talking about the shabby accommodation, lurking threat to the lives of the minor students and inadequate staff to manage eight classes.

Chief education officer (Doda) Prakash Lal Thappa confirmed the teacher's suspension and said the department has sought a detailed project report from the concerned department for repair of the school.

The teacher was placed under suspension on Friday, while a DPR was sought from the Public Works Department for immediate repair of the school building, Thappa said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ronaldo's experience key for Portugal, says Martinez
Ronaldo's experience key for Portugal, says Martinez

Portugal will benefit from the wealth of experience veteran Cristiano Ronaldo brings to their squad, manager Roberto Martinez said ahead of this month's European Championship in Germany.

CWC okays to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Oppn
CWC okays to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Oppn

This will be the first time that the Congress, since its ouster from power in 2014, will get the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. It failed to get the position in the past 10 years as its tally was below the requisite 10...

Won't promote violence: Canada on Khalistanis' Indira assassination posters
Won't promote violence: Canada on Khalistanis' Indira assassination posters

An Indian-origin Canadian lawmaker also expressed concern over the issue, saying by doing so, the Khalistan supporters are trying to instil fear of violence in Hindu Canadians.

Militants set afire several houses, police outpost in Manipur
Militants set afire several houses, police outpost in Manipur

A commando contingent of the Manipur police has been airlifted to Jiribam on Saturday morning from Imphal to assist in the security operations against the militants, police said.

Jarange launches fresh stir over Maratha quota
Jarange launches fresh stir over Maratha quota

He also sought framing of a law to identify Kunbis as Marathas, and warned of fielding candidates from all 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra in the upcoming state polls if his demands were not approved.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances