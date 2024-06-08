RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SpiceJet's Delhi-Goa flight delayed due to snag, passengers stranded
June 08, 2024  16:15
Passengers travelling from Delhi to Goa on a SpiceJet flight faced a harrowing experience at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport on Saturday after the flight was delayed for several hours.  

The Delhi-Goa flight SG-211 was delayed due to operational reasons, as the aircraft scheduled to operate the flight had to be grounded following a technical issue, the airline said.  

Passengers complained that SpiceJet flight SG-211, initially scheduled to depart at 9.35 am from Delhi, faced multiple rescheduling. 

The departure time was first changed to 10.35 am, then to 11 am, and eventually, the flight did not take off even at 11 am.  

When passengers raised concerns with the airline staff, they were informed that the flight would now depart at 4 pm.  

One of the passengers, travelling with family members including senior citizens and children, expressed frustration, alleging that the airline made no arrangements and asked them to wait at the airport.  

"We have hotel bookings and other plans at the Goa but it is all ruined because of SpiceJet. The flight tickets in other airlines at the last moment are very high and it can't be feasible to purchase for eight people," lamented the passenger.  -- ANI
