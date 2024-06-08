RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sonia Gandhi re-elected Congress parliamentary party chairperson
June 08, 2024  19:30
image
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was unanimously re-elected as the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party on Saturday, its leaders said. 

At a meeting of party MPs, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge proposed Sonia Gandhi's name as the chairperson of the parliamentary party. 

The proposal was seconded by Gaurav Gogoi, K Sudhakaran and Tariq Anwar. 

Gandhi, 77, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in February. Earlier, the Congress Working Committee unanimously urged Rahul Gandhi to take on the mantle of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and he told the party's top brass that he will take a decision on it "very soon". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

TMC's actor-MLA attacks restaurant owner for 'abusing' Abhishek Banerjee
TMC's actor-MLA attacks restaurant owner for 'abusing' Abhishek Banerjee

The MLA later said he wanted to apologise to Alam as he should have controlled his anger.

Swiatek demolishes Paolini to win 4th French Open title
Swiatek demolishes Paolini to win 4th French Open title

Iga Swiatek cemented her position as the undisputed queen of clay

We must work 24x7x365 among people, Kharge tells CWC
We must work 24x7x365 among people, Kharge tells CWC

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Saturday said the Lok Sabha poll mandate is a "decisive rejection" of the politics of divisiveness and hate, and stressed that the INDIA bloc must continue functioning cohesively both inside and...

CWC okays to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Oppn in LS
CWC okays to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Oppn in LS

This will be the first time that the Congress, since its ouster from power in 2014, will get the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. It failed to get the position in the past 10 years as its tally was below the requisite 10...

Can Zverev stop Alcaraz's clay court reign?
Can Zverev stop Alcaraz's clay court reign?

Alcaraz has been seen as fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal's successor on the Paris clay.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances