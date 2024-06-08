Sangli LS candidate meets Uddhav post loss, complains about campaign

Sangli LS candidate meets Uddhav post loss, complains about campaignJune 08, 2024 21:35
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray candidate from Sangli Lok Sabha seat Chandrahar Patil met party chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Saturday, days after Congress rebel Vishal Patil won the seat as an independent.
Talking to reporters, wrestler-turned-politician Patil said the way Thackeray as well as party leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut campaigned for other Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates was not replicated in Sangli.
He said he was deeply pained as a Shiv Sena and MVA candidate on losing to Vishal Patil.
The Sangli seat was a hotly contested one with Vishal Patil, a Congress leader, entering the fray as an independent against Patil. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Prices of consumer durables may go up; container prices up 4-fold in a month
Container prices have shot up by up to 300 per cent in the past one month owing to geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran following the former's attack on Hamas, causing shortages and pushing consumer durables companies to...
Two key aides quit OPS group, urge EPS to unite AIADMK for TN polls
They teamed up with a former AIADMK leader KC Palanisami and appealed to the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Panneerselvam to merge their factions and strive for the united AIADMK's victory in the 2026 assembly election.