Sangli LS candidate meets Uddhav post loss, complains about campaign





Talking to reporters, wrestler-turned-politician Patil said the way Thackeray as well as party leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut campaigned for other Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates was not replicated in Sangli.





He said he was deeply pained as a Shiv Sena and MVA candidate on losing to Vishal Patil.





The Sangli seat was a hotly contested one with Vishal Patil, a Congress leader, entering the fray as an independent against Patil. -- PTI

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray candidate from Sangli Lok Sabha seat Chandrahar Patil met party chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Saturday, days after Congress rebel Vishal Patil won the seat as an independent.