Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal meets Vice President Dhankhar
June 08, 2024  21:02
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Saturday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence in New Delhi.

The information was shared on X by the official account of the vice president, Vice-President of India.


"Ms. Swati Maliwal Ji, Hon'ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), called on the Hon'ble Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave today. #RajyaSabha @SwatiJaiHind," the post on X said. -- PTI
