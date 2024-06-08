Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal meets Vice President Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal meets Vice President DhankharJune 08, 2024 21:02
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Saturday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence in New Delhi.
The information was shared on X by the official account of the vice president, Vice-President of India.
"Ms. Swati Maliwal Ji, Hon'ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), called on the Hon'ble Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave today. #RajyaSabha @SwatiJaiHind," the post on X said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Prices of consumer durables may go up; container prices up 4-fold in a month
Container prices have shot up by up to 300 per cent in the past one month owing to geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran following the former's attack on Hamas, causing shortages and pushing consumer durables companies to...
Two key aides quit OPS group, urge EPS to unite AIADMK for TN polls
They teamed up with a former AIADMK leader KC Palanisami and appealed to the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Panneerselvam to merge their factions and strive for the united AIADMK's victory in the 2026 assembly election.