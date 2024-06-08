President Murmu offers condolences on Ramoji Rao's demise





The President said that with the demise of Ramoji Rao, India has lost a titan of the media and entertainment sector.





"An innovative entrepreneur, he pioneered many ventures, including the Eenadu newspaper, ETV news network and Ramoji Film City. Honoured with Padma Vibhushan, he succeeded as his vision was essentially rooted in society. His contributions to this industry will be long remembered. My condolences to his family and well-wishers," President Murmu said in a post on X.





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and former CM of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy also mourned the demise of Ramoji Rao on Saturday.





Expressing shock, YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, "Ramoji Rao's death was shocking. He has rendered immeasurable services to the Telugu press for decades. I pray to God that his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Ramoji Rao's family."





Telangana Governor CP Radhakrishnan said he was saddened by the news of passing of Ramoji Rao. -- ANI

President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences on the demise of Ramoji Rao, the chairman of the Eenadu media group and founder of Ramoji Film City, on Saturday.