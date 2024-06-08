RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prajwal taken to his house for spot inspection
June 08, 2024  20:22
Suspended JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna (second from left)/ANI Photo
Suspended JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna (second from left)/ANI Photo
A Special Investigation Team on Saturday took suspended Janata Dal-Secular leader Prajwal Revanna to his house at Holenarasipura in Hassan district for spot inspection. 

The 33-year-old Prajwal, who lost the Lok Sabha election as an NDA candidate from Hassan is facing sexual assault cases. 

His father -- Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna -- and mother Bhavani Revanna are out on bail in a kidnapping case pertaining to the abduction of a woman who had allegedly figured in scores of videos of sexual assault allegedly by Prajwal. 

According to police sources, Special Investigation Team personnel brought Prajwal, the former Hassan MP, to his Holenaraseepur residence amid tight security. 

As a precautionary measure, the entire area was cordoned off. 

Wearing a black T-shirt and a mask on his face, the MP reached his residence for the first time since April 27. 

He had fled to Germany as explicit videos went viral showing women being sexually abused allegedly by him. -- PTI
