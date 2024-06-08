RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Police informer shot dead by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon
June 08, 2024  12:47
File image
A man, who was acting as a police informer, was shot dead by Maoists in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh, the police said on Saturday.   

The incident took place in Timdi village under Dhanora police station area on Friday night when the victim, identified as Dinesh Mandavi, was returning home after attending a wedding, a police official here said. 

"As per the preliminary information, Maoists fired at Mandavi, leaving him seriously injured and then escaped. He succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital in Keshkal," he said. 

Mandavi was acting as an informer for the Special Intelligence Branch of police, the official said. 

Security personnel have launched a search in the area to trace the assailants, he said. -- PTI
