Muizzu to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony
June 08, 2024  12:02
PM Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu/File image
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said on Saturday that he would be honoured to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony and his visit to India for the historic event would demonstrate that bilateral ties are heading in a positive direction. 

Muizzu's remarks came as he accepted the invitation to attend Prime Minister Modi's swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi. 

Modi will be administered the oath of office on Sunday, his third consecutive term as Prime Minister. 

President Muizzu has accepted the invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Council of Ministers of the government of India, his office said in a statement. 

Munu Mahawar, India's high commissioner to the Maldives, presented the letter of invitation to the President during a courtesy call at the President's Office. 

At the call, the high commissioner extended greetings from Prime Minister Modi, stating that the prime minister is looking forward to having the president attend this momentous ceremony marking his third swearing-in as prime minister of India, the statement said. -- PTI
