Man kills self in Haryana after WhatsApp chat with Pak phone number





The incident took place in Nawada village on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said and added that the deceased has been identified as Arun.





The police have registered an FIR on a complaint from Arun's younger brother Anuj.





In the FIR it was stated that when Arun's mother went to his room around 4.30 am on Saturday, she saw that he was lying dead on the floor with a noose around his neck, a police spokesperson said.





In his complaint, Anuj stated that "when Arun's mobile-phone was checked, it was found that he was chatting on WhatsApp with a Pakistan phone number and Arun was being instigated to commit suicide by hanging himself", the official said. -- PTI

