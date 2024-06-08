RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


J-K sacks 4 govt employees over 'terror links'
June 08, 2024  19:02
File image
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday terminated the services of four government employees, including two policemen, for alleged terror links, officials said. 

Constables Abdul Rehman Dar and Ghulam Rasool Bhat, teacher Shabir Ahmad, and Anayatullah Shah Pirzada -- an assistant lineman in the Jal Shakti department, were terminated from services under Article 311 of the Constitution. 

In similar but separate orders, the government said the four employees were dismissed from service by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in the interest of the state's security. 

According to the orders, the Sinha was satisfied that there was sufficient information available to warrant the dismissal of these employees and there was no need for inquiries. -- PTI
