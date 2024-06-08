IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rains in Goa, issues red alert for two days

IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rains in Goa, issues red alert for two daysJune 08, 2024 20:36
File image
The India meteorological department on Saturday issued a red alert, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall in Goa over the next two days, an official said.
According to the IMD, monsoon has been active over the coastal state in the last 24 hours.
Many places witnessed moderate rainfall, and very heavy showers lashed some parts of Goa, the department said.
The IMD has issued a red alert for June 9 and June 10, forecasting that moderate to heavy rainfall was very likely over North and South Goa districts, the official said.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with extremely heavy showers at isolated places, he said.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for June 11 and 12, it was stated.
According to the MeT, visibility may become poor due to intense spells of rainfall causing traffic congestion.
There could be water logging and the uprooting of trees may affect the power supply, it said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Prices of consumer durables may go up; container prices up 4-fold in a month
Container prices have shot up by up to 300 per cent in the past one month owing to geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran following the former's attack on Hamas, causing shortages and pushing consumer durables companies to...
Two key aides quit OPS group, urge EPS to unite AIADMK for TN polls
They teamed up with a former AIADMK leader KC Palanisami and appealed to the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Panneerselvam to merge their factions and strive for the united AIADMK's victory in the 2026 assembly election.