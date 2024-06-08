IMA junior docs seek CBI probe NEET irregularities





In a letter written to Pradeep Kumar Joshi, chairperson, National Testing Agency, the doctors' body also requested for a re-examination "to ensure a fair and transparent evaluation process for all the students".





IMA Junior Doctors Network raised concerns related to some students getting perfect scores, mismatch in the marks declared and as compared to OMR sheets, the concept of grace marks and the issue of paper leaks.





"Some students have scored 718 and 719 marks, which is statistically questionable. There has been no defined logic for the grace marks given to these students. No list has been shared as per given grace marks to students. NEET 2024 paper was leaked in many locations but why no action has been taken yet? The provision for the grace marks due to time wastage should have been disclosed in the information bulletin before the exam. Why National Testing Agency come up with the new rule after the examination?" the letter read.





"Many students received different marks on their scorecards compared to their OMR sheets. These discrepancies were not due to grace marks, as these students were not from the centres where grace marks were purportedly given. A total of 67 students scored a perfect 720 out of 720, which is highly questionable. This has never happened. Usually, only three to four students score perfect marks. Also, six-seven of these students, out of the 67 students, come from one just one centre in Haryana," it added. --ANI

Indian Medical Association Junior Doctors Network has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2024.